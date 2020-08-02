Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 2 August 2020, 6 pm EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (945,882), deaths (19,983), and recoveries (603,687) by region: Central (48,928 cases; 941 deaths; 34,501 recoveries): Burundi (395; 1; 304), Cameroon (17,255; 387; 15,320), CAR (4,614; 59; 1,635), Chad (936; 75; 813), Congo (3,387; 56; 923), DRC (9,115; 215; 7,319), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (7,531; 50; […]
