Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 3 August 2020, 6 pm EAT

As of 3 August 2020, 6pm EAT African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (959,158), deaths (20,322), and recoveries (614,091) by region: Central (48,946 cases; 941 deaths; 34,611 recoveries): Burundi (395; 1; 304), Cameroon (17,255; 387; 15,320), CAR (4,614; 59; 1,635), Chad (936; 75; 813), Congo (3,387; 56; 923), DRC (9,133; 215; 7,424), Equatorial […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...