Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 3 July 2020, 6 pm EAT

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (433,268) deaths (10,654), and recoveries (208,157) by region: Central (35,471 cases; 762 deaths; 18,610 recoveries): Burundi (191; 1; 128), Cameroon** (12,592; 313; 10,100), CAR (3,823; 48; 816), Chad (871; 74; 786), Congo (1,382; 41; 486), DRC (7,311; 179; 2,684), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (5,513; 42; […]
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (433,268) deaths (10,654), and recoveries (208,157)...
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (433,268) deaths (10,654), and recoveries (208,157)...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...