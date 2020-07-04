Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 3 July 2020, 6 pm EAT


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Juillet 2020


African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (433,268) deaths (10,654), and recoveries (208,157) by region: Central (35,471 cases; 762 deaths; 18,610 recoveries): Burundi (191; 1; 128), Cameroon** (12,592; 313; 10,100), CAR (3,823; 48; 816), Chad (871; 74; 786), Congo (1,382; 41; 486), DRC (7,311; 179; 2,684), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (5,513; 42; […]

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (433,268) deaths (10,654), and recoveries (208,157)...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 03/07/2020

Tchad : décret d'élévation d'un général d'armée à la dignité de maréchal

Tchad : décret d'élévation d'un général d'armée à la dignité de maréchal

Tchad : le chef de l'État confirme son titre de maréchal par décret Tchad : le chef de l'État confirme son titre de maréchal par décret 03/07/2020

Populaires

Tchad : le directeur du Bureau national de fret terrestre remplacé par décret

03/07/2020

Tchad : 55 véhicules militaires remis à l'armée par les États Unis

03/07/2020

Tchad : décret d'élévation d'un général d'armée à la dignité de maréchal

03/07/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : une femme se donne la mort dans un puits à Pala
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" "L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda