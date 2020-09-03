Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 3 September 2020, 6 pm

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,269,117) deaths (30,311), and recoveries (1,011,163) by region: Central (54,930 cases; 1,046 deaths; 47,207 recoveries): Burundi (445; 1; 357), Cameroon (19,142; 411; 17,651), CAR (4,712; 62; 1,803), Chad (1,017; 77; 904), Congo (4,628; 81; 3,748), DRC (10,114; 260; 9,347), Equatorial Guinea (4,965; 83; 4,390), Gabon (8,538; 53; […]
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,269,117) deaths (30,311), and recov...
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,269,117) deaths (30,311), and recov...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...