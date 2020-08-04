Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 4 August 2020, 6 pm EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (969,415), deaths (20,632), and recoveries (631,526) by region: Central (49,265 cases; 944 deaths; 35,766 recoveries): Burundi (395; 1; 304), Cameroon (17,255; 387; 15,320), CAR (4,614; 59; 1,635), Chad (936; 75; 814), Congo (3,546; 58; 1,589), DRC (9,178; 215; 7,727), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (7,646; 51; […]
