Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 8 September 2020, 6 pm

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,307,444) deaths (31,520), and recoveries (1,045,575) by region: Central (55,513 cases; 1,050 deaths; 47,793 recoveries): Burundi (466; 1; 374), Cameroon (19,604; 414; 18,448), CAR (4,729; 62; 1,818), Chad (1,040; 79; 919), Congo (4,891; 83; 3,887), DRC (10,292; 260; 9,501), Equatorial Guinea (4,985; 83; 4,454), Gabon (8,608; 53; […]
