Coronavirus – Cameroon: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Approves a US$226 million Disbursement to Cameroon to Address the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Mai 2020


The IMF approved a disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) of US$ 226 million to support the authorities’ efforts in addressing Cameroon’s urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and the terms of trade shocks from the sharp fall in oil prices; The IMF also approved the authorities’ request for an […]

