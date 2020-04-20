Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Central African Republic: IMF Executive Board Approves a US$38 Million Disbursement to the Central African Republic to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Avril 2020


If not contained, the pandemic could have a considerable economic and social impact on the Central African Republic, a fragile state with limited existing capacity to contain it; To address the urgent balance-of-payments needs, the IMF approved US$38 million emergency assistance for the Central African Republic under the Rapid Credit Facility. The country will also […]

