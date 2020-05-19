Coronavirus – Democratic Republic of Congo: USAID announces nearly $23.4 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance to contain Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The United States is the largest donor country to the Ebola response. USAID’s Disaster-Assistance Response Team (DART) is the lead coordinator of the U.S. Government’s response to Ebola and they continue to work with the U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa, humanitarian partners, and the Government of the DRC to help contain this outbreak. The U.S. Centers […]

The United States is the largest donor country to the Ebola response. USAID’s Disaster-Assistance Response Team (DART) is ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...