Coronavirus – Democratic Republic of the Congo: Millions ‘on the edge’ in DR Congo, now in even greater danger of tipping over – World Food Programme (WFP)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Août 2020


[According](https://www.wfp.org/news/conflict-and-covid-19-deepening-hunger-democratic-republic-congo-more-help-needed-save) to the World Food Programme ([WFP](http://www1.wfp.org/)), latest national data shows that about four in ten people in the DRC are food insecure, with some 15.6 million suffering “crisis” or “emergency” levels of hunger. “So many Congolese are on the edge, and in even… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-democratic-republic-of-the-congo-millions-on-t...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


