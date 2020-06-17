Coronavirus – East Africa: Desert Locust Crisis Fact Sheet

HIGHLIGHTS – Swarm formation imminent in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia as regional harvests begin – Desert locusts could cause up to $8.5 billion in damages and losses by the end of 2020 – FAO requests additional $78.4 million to sustain locust surveillance and control activities in 10 countries through December Download Report: https://bit.ly/2Y7Myj1 KEY DEVELOPMENTS […]

