Coronavirus – Egypt: U.S. launches Egyptian Red Crescent Support to COVID-19 Prevention in Partnership with the Government of Egypt

The United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Ministry of International Cooperation, and the Ministry of Social Solidarity launched, via a virtual event, an initiative to support the Egyptian Red Crescent’s (ERC) network of 30,000 volunteers and health care professionals to conduct community outreach and help prevent the spread of […]

The United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Ministr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...