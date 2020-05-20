Coronavirus – Egypt: U.S. supports Egypt’s Response to Coronavirus (COVID-19)

The United States Government, in partnership with the Government of Egypt, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing 51 million Egyptian Pounds (or $3.2 million) to the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Egypt. This funding will support ERC’s network of 30,000 volunteers and health professionals […]

