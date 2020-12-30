Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (29 December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Décembre 2020


One hundred eighty one patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Southern and Gash Barka Regions as well as at OPD Services in Asmara, Central Region. The 169 patients at Quarantine Centers are in: Senafe (43), Decamere (36), Enda Ghiorgis (19), Adi-Koteyo (12), Mendefera (4), […]

