Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi has announced that the country has recorded its first COVID-19 death. “The Ministry sadly announces the first death of a COVID19 patient, a 59 year old man who was admitted to the treatment facility on 13 April.” Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-minister-of-health-lizzie-nkosi-announces-first-coronavirus-death-in-the-country?lang=en

