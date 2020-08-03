Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces two new COVID19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths to 45. “May their souls rest in peace.” New cases: 63 Total cases: 2838 New recoveries: 39 Total recoveries: 1253 New deaths: 2 Total deaths: 45 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-minister-of-health-lizzie-nkosi-announces-two-new-covid19-deaths-in-eswatini?lang=en

