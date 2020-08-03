Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Eswatini: Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces two new COVID19 deaths in Eswatini


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Août 2020


Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces two new COVID19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths to 45. “May their souls rest in peace.” New cases: 63 Total cases: 2838 New recoveries: 39 Total recoveries: 1253 New deaths: 2 Total deaths: 45 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-minister-of-health-lizzie-nkosi-announces-two-new-covid19-deaths-in-eswatini?lang=en

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces two new COVID19 deaths in ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Lundi 3 Août 2020 - 21:32 Coronavirus – Sudan: Floods Flash Update

Lundi 3 Août 2020 - 21:30 Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (3rd August 2020)

Lundi 3 Août 2020 - 21:27 Coronavirus – Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 03/08/2020

Tchad : une délégation de Glencore reçue par Idriss Déby

Tchad : une délégation de Glencore reçue par Idriss Déby

Tchad : lancement des épreuves du BEF en province Tchad : lancement des épreuves du BEF en province 03/08/2020

Populaires

Tchad : "il suffit de créer une industrie, dans les trois mois on vous tombe dessus" (Amir Adoudou Artine)

03/08/2020

Tchad : colère du chef de l'État contre la technique de détournement par morcellement

03/08/2020

Tchad : compte rendu du conseil des ministres de lundi 3 août 2020

03/08/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : à N'Djamena, des vivres distribués à des ménages éprouvés par les inondations
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/07/2020 - Kelly Chibale

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale

Démarrer une entreprise en temps de crise : Conseils de la première école africaine de création d'entreprise en ligne Démarrer une entreprise en temps de crise : Conseils de la première école africaine de création d'entreprise en ligne 29/07/2020 - Sandras Phiri

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda