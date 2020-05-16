Coronavirus – Eswatini: One-month extension of the National Emergency in Eswatini

Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini has announced a one-month extension of the National Emergency in Eswatini with effect from 19th May. “This is aimed at strengthening all the mechanisms and processes of tackling the scourge of COVID-19 to protect Emaswati” Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-onemonth-extension-of-the-national-emergency-in-eswatini?lang=en

