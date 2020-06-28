Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview

1. Partnerships and Coordination As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continued to support GoE in coordinating support for quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (54 in total). Download Report: https://bit.ly/2NN4V6Z 2. Disease Surveillance • Between 1 April and 26 June, […]

1. Partnerships and Coordination As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...