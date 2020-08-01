Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Juillet 2020


22,500+ returnee migrants arrived since April 1 41,520+ individuals reached with hygiene awareness this week 1,333 currently in quarantine facilities Download Report: https://bit.ly/2DrbZnu 1. Partnerships and Coordination As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continued to support GoE in coordinating support for quarantine… […]

