Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (20th August 2020)

Daily Laboratory test: 21,326 Severe cases: 255 New recovered: 370 New deaths: 28 New cases: 1,336 Total Laboratory test: 672,637 Active cases: 20,148 Total recovered: 13,308 Total deaths: 600 Total cases: 34,058 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-ethiopia-covid19-reported-cases-in-ethiopia-20th-august-2020?lang=en

