Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Humanitarian Access Situation Report

This report is produced by OCHA Ethiopia in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period April to June 2020. The next report will be issued in September 2020. Download Report: https://bit.ly/2ZVuMjE Highlights • The operational environment to relief operations remained permissive through the reporting period. • Insecurity and violence continues to be the main […]

This report is produced by OCHA Ethiopia in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period A...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...