Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 23 May 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Mai 2020


The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 3757: of these sixty-one (61) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Four-Hundred-Ninety-Four (494). Among the confirmed cases, 43 of them are male and 18 are female. All of them are Ethiopians and their age ranges from […]

