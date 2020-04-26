Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 25 April 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Avril 2020


The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 1019; of this five (5) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed case as of today is 122. The laboratory tests conducted in 24 hours are collected from the health facility, contact tracing, mandatory quarantine and community (including prison centers and public […]

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 1019; of this five (5) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 a...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



