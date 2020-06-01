Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 31 May 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Mai 2020


The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 2,836: of these 109 of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 1,172. Among the confirmed cases. 61 of them are male and 48 are female and their age ranges from 5 to 70 years. All of the […]

