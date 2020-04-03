Coronavirus – Ghana: Situation Update, Confirmed Covid-19 Cases In Ghana As At 03 April 2020, 17:30hrs

Since the last update, Ghana has confirmed one (1) additional COVID-19 case from Upper East Region. This particular case has no travel history or contact with any confirmed case in Ghana. As at 3rd April 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 205 cases of COVID-19 with five (5) deaths. Currently, the number of regions […]

