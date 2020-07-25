Coronavirus – Ghana: Socio-economic impact in Ghana

“COVID-19 leaves few lives and places untouched. But its impact is harshest for those groups who were already in vulnerable situations before the crisis. This is particularly true for many people on the move, such as migrants in irregular situations, migrant workers with precarious livelihoods, or working in the informal economy, victims of trafficking in […]

“COVID-19 leaves few lives and places untouched. But its impact is harshest for those groups who were already in vulnerable situat...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...