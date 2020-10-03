Coronavirus – Ghana: Strengthening Contact Tracing for COVID-19 in Greater Accra Region

The confirmation of SARS coronavirus-2 in Accra, Ghana on 12 March 2020 was inevitable given the trend at the time in the Africa Region and the rest of the world. The outbreak spread to the rest of the country affecting all 16 regions. As at 30 September 2020, Ghana has recorded 46,222 cases with 299 […]

The confirmation of SARS coronavirus-2 in Accra, Ghana on 12 March 2020 was inevitable given the trend at the time in the Africa Region and the rest of the world. The outbreak spread to ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...