Coronavirus – Guinea: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 8 (13 to 26 May 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs As of 26 May 2020, there were 3,358 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guinea, up from 2,298 two weeks earlier. To date, 1,783 recoveries and 20 deaths have been recorded in care centers in the country. The curfew has been lifted for the countryside and relaxed for the city of Conakry […]

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs As of 26 May 2020, there were 3,358 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guinea, up from 2,298 two weeks earlier. To date, 1,783 recov...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...