Today, 247 people have tested positive for Coronavirus disease, out of 4,147 samples tested. This brings to 7,188 our case load of those confirmed positive. Our Cumulative samples tested so far now stands at 180,206. update by CAS Health, Dr. Rashid Aman. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-247-people-have-tested-positive-for-coronavirus-disease?lang=en

