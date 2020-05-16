Among the positive cases that have been registered in the country this week, a total of 43 cases have recently crossed the border from neighbouring Somalia & Tanzania. By yesterday Wajir had 14, Isebania 10, Namanga 16, Lungalunga 2 & Loitoktok 1. #KomeshaCorona update. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-43-cases-have-recently-crossed-the-border-from-neighbouring-somalia-and-tanzania?lang=en

Among the positive cases that have been registered in the country...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...