Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (25 June 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Juin 2020


Total confirmed: 5384 Total recovered: 1857 Deaths: 132 We have today discharged 34 patients from our various hospitals, bringing the number of those who have so far recovered to 1,857. We thank our healthcare workers for the good work. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-25-june-2020?lang=en

