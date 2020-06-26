Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (25 June 2020)

Total confirmed: 5384 Total recovered: 1857 Deaths: 132 We have today discharged 34 patients from our various hospitals, bringing the number of those who have so far recovered to 1,857. We thank our healthcare workers for the good work. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-25-june-2020?lang=en

Total confirmed: 5384

Total recovered: 1857

Deaths: 132

We have today discharged 34 patients from our various hospitals, bringing the numbe...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...