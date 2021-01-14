Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (13 January 2021)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Janvier 2021


123 people have tested positive to the coronavirus disease, out of a sample size of 4,948. 412 patients have recovered but unfortunately 4 patients have succumbed to the disease. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-13-january-2021?lang=en

123 people have tested positive to the coronavirus disease, out of a sample size of 4,948.

412 patients have recovered but unfortunately 4 patients have succumbed to the disease. Read more on http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter