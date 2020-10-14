Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (14th October 2020)

Today 604 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 5,832 tested in the last 24 hours. This brings to 42,541 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. Our cumulative tests are now 601,623. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-14th-october-2020?lang=en

