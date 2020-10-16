Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (15th October 2020)

Today 602 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 5,618 tested in the last 24 hours. This brings to 43,143 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. Our cumulative tests are now 607,241. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-15th-october-2020?lang=en

