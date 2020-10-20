Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (19 October 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Octobre 2020


227 people have recovered from the disease, 146 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 81 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 32,084. Sadly, 7 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 839. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-19-october-2020?lang=en

