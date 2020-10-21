Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (20 October 2020)

571 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 3,963 tested in the last 24 hours. 558 are Kenyans & 13 are foreigners. 361 are males & 210 females. This brings to 45,647 the number of confirmed positive cases. Our cumulative tests are now 627,781. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-20-october-2020?lang=en

