Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (17 November 2020)

Today 925 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 5,559 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 71,729 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 798,585. From the cases 893 are Kenyans and 32 are foreigners. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-17-november-2020?lang=en

