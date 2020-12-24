Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (22 December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Décembre 2020


Currently there are 835 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 3,740 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 43 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 22 on supplemental oxygen. 1 is on observation. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-22-december-2020?lang=en

