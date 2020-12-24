Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (22 December 2020)

Currently there are 835 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 3,740 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 43 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 22 on supplemental oxygen. 1 is on observation. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-22-december-2020?lang=en

