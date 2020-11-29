Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (27 November 2020)

1,554 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 9,389 tested in the last 24 hours. 599 patients have recovered from the disease. 14 patients have succumbed to the disease. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-27-november-2020?lang=en

