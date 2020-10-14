Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows: Nairobi (125), Nakuru (113), Mombasa (87), Busia (35), Uasin Gishu (33), Trans Nzoia (25), Kiambu (25), Kisii (24), Kisumu (24), Kajiado (16), Nandi (13), Kakamega (12), Meru (11), Machakos (7), Siaya (7), Garissa (7), Muranga (5), West Pokot (5) and Nyeri (5). Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-distribution-of-cases-by-counties-14th-october-2020?lang=en

