The new positive cases are distributed in the counties of: Nairobi (162) Kajiado (40) Kiambu (28) Machakos (22) Nakuru (16) Siaya (2) Mombasa (2) Murang’a (1) Nyamira (1) Meru (1) Homa-Bay (1) Nyandarua (1) Uasin-Gishu (1) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-distribution-of-cases-by-county-11th-july-2020?lang=en

The new positive cases are distributed in the counties of:

Nairobi (162) Kajiado (40) Kiambu (28) Machakos (22) Nakuru (16) Siaya (2) Mombasa (2) Mu...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...