Coronavirus – Kenya: Distribution of cases by county as of 3 July 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Juillet 2020


The cases are distributed in the counties of Nairobi 153, Mombasa 35, Kajiado 15, Busia 12, Kiambu 12, Uasin Gishu 4, Machakos 4, Garissa 4, Murang’a 2, Nakuru 2, Siaya 2, Lamu 1, and Nyamira 1. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-distribution-of-cases-by-county-as-of-3-july-2020?lang=en

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



