Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Kenya: The total number of recoveries in Kenya is 482


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Juin 2020


Our number of recoveries continues to grow. Today, we discharged 8 patients who have recovered from the disease. This brings the total number of recoveries to 482. Our heartfelt appreciation goes to our healthcare workers who have made this possible. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-the-total-number-of-recoveries-in-kenya-is-482?lang=en

Our number of recoveries continues to grow. Today, we discharged 8 patients who have recovered from the disease. This brings th...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...