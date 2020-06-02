Our number of recoveries continues to grow. Today, we discharged 8 patients who have recovered from the disease. This brings the total number of recoveries to 482. Our heartfelt appreciation goes to our healthcare workers who have made this possible. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-the-total-number-of-recoveries-in-kenya-is-482?lang=en

Our number of recoveries continues to grow. Today, we discharged 8 patients who have recovered from the disease. This brings th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...