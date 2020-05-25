Coronavirus – Kenya: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya is 1286

Total confirmed: 1286 Total recovered: 402 Deaths: 52 Today, we have discharged another (9) patients who have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 402. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-total-confirmed-covid19-cases-in-kenya-is-1286?lang=en

Total confirmed: 1286

Total recovered: 402

Deaths: 52

Today, we have discharged another (9) patients who have recovered from the disease, bringing the total ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...