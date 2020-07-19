Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Kenya: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya is 13353


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Juillet 2020


Total confirmed: 13353 Total recovered: 5122 Deaths: 234 On a positive note, 682 patients have recovered from the disease. From this figure, 562 have been under home-based care, while 120 have been discharged from various hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries so far to 5,122. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-total-confirmed-covid19-cases-in-kenya-is-13353?lang=en

