Today, we discharged (9) patients from hospital, bringing the total number of those who have so far recovered to 375. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-total-recoveries-in-kenya-rise-to-375?lang=en

Today, we discharged (9) patients from hospital, bringing the total number of those who have so far recovered to 375. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/pr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...