Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Liberia: Ministry of Health (MOH) staff participate in Biological, Radiological and Nuclear’s (CBRNe) Risk Communication Workshop


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Août 2020


Employees of the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 joined other government line ministries and agencies as well as community based organizations to participate in a day long risk communication workshop aimed at training participants on COVID-19 awareness, prevention and risk mitigation techniques in affected areas across the Country. The workshop which […]

Employees of the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 joined other government line ministries and ag...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/08/2020

Tchad : nomination de chefs de canton par décrets

Tchad : nomination de chefs de canton par décrets

Tchad : plusieurs remplacements à la Garde nationale et nomade Tchad : plusieurs remplacements à la Garde nationale et nomade 15/08/2020

Populaires

Tchad : plusieurs remplacements à la Garde nationale et nomade

15/08/2020

Tchad : cinq préfets remplacés par décret

15/08/2020

Tchad : nomination de chefs de canton par décrets

15/08/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : enquête sur la mort de 44 détenus en avril, étaient-ils finalement de simples civils ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/07/2020 - Kelly Chibale

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale

Démarrer une entreprise en temps de crise : Conseils de la première école africaine de création d'entreprise en ligne Démarrer une entreprise en temps de crise : Conseils de la première école africaine de création d'entreprise en ligne 29/07/2020 - Sandras Phiri

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda