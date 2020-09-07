Coronavirus – Libya: COVID-19 Update (6th September 2020)

Today, 655 COVID19 patients,56 recoveries and 13 deaths have been reported by the #NCDC in #Libya. The updated total is 17749 patients; of whom 285 died and 2081 recovered, while15383 patients are still being hospitalized. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-libya-covid19-update-6th-september-2020?lang=en

