Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus: Libyan Healthcare Professionals come together to combat COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Septembre 2020


A group of Libyan healthcare professionals from across the country met in Tripoli, Benghazi and Sebha to participate via a video teleconference in the first of a series of UN-supported technical exchanges to combat COVID-19. The aim of the initiative by Libyan healthcare professionals, which is supported by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya […]

A group of Libyan healthcare professionals from across the country met in Tripoli, Benghazi and Sebha to participate via a video teleco...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mercredi 16 Septembre 2020 - 22:10 Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 (15 September 2020)

Mercredi 16 Septembre 2020 - 22:02 North-East Nigeria: Situation Update

Mercredi 16 Septembre 2020 - 21:50 Coronavirus: Displacement Tracking Index (DTM) Tchad : Restrictions de mobilité liées au COVID-19

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 16/09/2020

Tchad : des maisons englouties et des sinistrés à Ati suite à la crue du fleuve Batha

Tchad : des maisons englouties et des sinistrés à Ati suite à la crue du fleuve Batha

Tchad : les étudiants de Médecine de l'UNABA veulent des solutions concrètes pour la fin de la grève Tchad : les étudiants de Médecine de l'UNABA veulent des solutions concrètes pour la fin de la grève 16/09/2020

Populaires

Tchad : corruption, détournements, le président veut une lutte “sans faiblesse”

16/09/2020

​Le Tchad confirme la présence de la leishmaniose viscérale à l’extrême Nord, en zone d’orpaillage

16/09/2020

Tchad : brutalité douanière, "il faut que nos concitoyens apprennent un peu à respecter"

16/09/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

ANALYSE - 14/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Refus de certificat de résidence valable pour dix ans : le tribunal administratif annule la décision

Interdiction de retour sur le territoire français, de quoi parle-t-on ? Interdiction de retour sur le territoire français, de quoi parle-t-on ? 07/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda