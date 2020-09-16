Coronavirus: Libyan Healthcare Professionals come together to combat COVID-19

A group of Libyan healthcare professionals from across the country met in Tripoli, Benghazi and Sebha to participate via a video teleconference in the first of a series of UN-supported technical exchanges to combat COVID-19. The aim of the initiative by Libyan healthcare professionals, which is supported by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya […]

A group of Libyan healthcare professionals from across the country met in Tripoli, Benghazi and Sebha to participate via a video teleco...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...