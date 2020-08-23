Coronavirus – Madagascar: UNICEF ensures the continuity of health services to save lives

Coronavirus has disrupted health services, thus reducing attention and support for basic health services. In Madagascar, as elsewhere in the world, interventions remain focused on the response to COVID-19. Indeed, in countries with already fragile health systems, COVID-19 is disrupting supply chains for medical supplies and is putting pressure on financial and human resources. Lockdowns, […]

